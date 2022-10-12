Skip to main content

Report: Reece James Injury Not As Bad As Initially Feared

Reports suggest that Reece James' knee injury that he suffered yesterday against AC Milan will not keep him out for an extended period of time.
Chelsea fans, fearing the worst with James picking up his previous long-term injury in last season's UCL group stage, had their hearts in their mouths midway through the second half of their 2-0 win over AC Milan at San Siro when the 22-year old landed awkwardly following a challenge on Theo Hernandez.

Reece James

James takes on Theo Hernandez

James soldiered on following some treatment but after a couple of minutes, he went down again, forcing him to be substituted.

Graham Potter was hesitant to expand on his right-back's situation post-match, saying the club would not know the full extent of the injury for another 24-48 hours.

Graham Potter

Potter wasn't sure how bad James' injury would be after the match

During his substitution, James managed to make his own way off the pitch and Simon Phillips now reports that he could be back in time for next week's clash with Manchester United, or earlier if his recovery goes well.

His diagnosis will be music to the ears of England manager Gareth Southgate, with fellow right-backs Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold both injured as the boss prepares to announce his provisional World Cup squad next week.

