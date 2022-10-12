Report: Reece James Injury Not As Bad As Initially Feared
Chelsea fans, fearing the worst with James picking up his previous long-term injury in last season's UCL group stage, had their hearts in their mouths midway through the second half of their 2-0 win over AC Milan at San Siro when the 22-year old landed awkwardly following a challenge on Theo Hernandez.
James soldiered on following some treatment but after a couple of minutes, he went down again, forcing him to be substituted.
Graham Potter was hesitant to expand on his right-back's situation post-match, saying the club would not know the full extent of the injury for another 24-48 hours.
Read More
During his substitution, James managed to make his own way off the pitch and Simon Phillips now reports that he could be back in time for next week's clash with Manchester United, or earlier if his recovery goes well.
His diagnosis will be music to the ears of England manager Gareth Southgate, with fellow right-backs Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold both injured as the boss prepares to announce his provisional World Cup squad next week.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Match Report: Chelsea Breeze To A 3-0 Victory Over Wolves
- Report: Chelsea Monitoring Alessandro Bastoni As Josko Gvardiol Alternative
- Report: Tammy Abraham Speaks On Possibility Of Chelsea Return
- Chelsea Release Manchester United Premier League Fixture Update
- Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week
- Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Mason Mount For New Contract
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino
- Report: Marco Van Basten Urges Hakim Ziyech To Leave Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United