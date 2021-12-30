Skip to main content
Report: Reece James 'Most Likely' Ripped Hamstring Following Substitution in Chelsea vs Brighton

Author:

Reece James has most likely ripped his hamstring after being substituted for Chelsea against Brighton on Wednesday night.

The defender didn't make it to half-time as he was replaced by Marcos Alonso.

As per the Athletic, James has 'most likely' ripped his hamstring, which could see him out for a substantial period of time.

imago1008890749h

This comes after James was pictured leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches, with Chelsea fearing the worst for their key player.

The Athletic report that James was carried back into the building by two Chelsea physiotherapists as his right hamstring is most likely ripped.

Read More

There are set to be more scans and assessments but the prognosis 'looked grim'.

Chelsea fans have plenty to worry about as it is, after the club havong suffered several injuries in recent weeks as well as plenty of positive Covid-19 cases, keeping many first team players out of the squad.

imago1008890455h

The blow is huge for Chelsea as Ben Chilwell picked up an ACL injury in his side's 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus and it looks like he may now be out for the rest of the season.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Reece James' injury was just a hamstring injury in his post-match press conference but the severity of the injury has not been confirmed, with an update expected in the coming days.

Luckily, the January transfer window is just days from opening for Chelsea and they can dip into the market for a replacement is required.

