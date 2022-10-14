Skip to main content
Report: Reece James Out For 6-8 Weeks With Knee Ligament Damage

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Reece James will be out for 6-8 weeks with ligament damage.

Chelsea will be without Reece James for a number of weeks after the scan on his knee revealed that he has ligament damage. The right-back suffered the injury against AC Milan on Tuesday, and will be a major doubt for the World Cup.

James initially hopes the knee injury was not too bad and was expected to be back in for the game against Manchester United next weekend, but that has not absolutely be ruled out.

This is the second knee injury to a Chelsea player within a week, after Wesley Fofana's injury last week.

According to Jacob Steinberg, Reece James scan has revealed he has knee ligament damage, and will be out for around 6-8 weeks while recovering. It is a blow for James, who has been arguably the best full-back in Europe this season.

Gareth Southgate will be worried about the possibility of James not making the World Cup squad, and Trent Alexander-Arnold may have just went up the pecking order in terms of starting in the tournament.

Gareth Southgate

The injury is a big problem for Gareth Southgate.

Reece James will now miss the massive clash against Manchester United next week, which is a real blow for such a big game. The injury came in the midweek game against AC Milan, and is much worse than initially feared.

It's not good news for Chelsea or Graham Potter, but they will in a sense be thankful it is not an ACL injury.

