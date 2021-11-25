Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Report: Reece James Set for Chelsea Pay Rise & New Contract

Author:

Reece James is likely to be rewarded with a new and improved Chelsea contract, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is in the form of his life and has already established himself as one of the best full-backs in the world on form. 

James has five goals and five assists already this term from wing-back, including a stunning goal against Juventus in the Champions League.

imago1008211746h (1)

His current deal at Chelsea runs until 2025 but the club are believed to have the option of extending the deal for a further year, as per the Telegraph.

But the club are set to reward the England international with a pay rise and an extra year, however, they won't rush any decisions with other contract renewals a bigger priority for now.

Chelsea have Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva all out of contract at the end of the season.

imago1008211880h

James earned high praise from teammate Christian Pulisic who believes the 'sky is the limit' for the defender.

“Honestly, the way he is playing right now and the way he strikes the ball, I wouldn't be surprised,” Pulisic said.

“What he can do on the field is pretty special. He's got so much ability, so many different ways to help the team. The sky's the limit for him.”

