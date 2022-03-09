Report: Reece James Set to Be Sidelined for Four Matches as Chelsea Injury Not as Bad as Feared

Chelsea defender Reece James will be sidelined for the next four matches, with the injury not as bad as first feared.

The defender was substituted in Chelsea's 4-0 victory over Burnley with muscle pain, ruling him out of this weekend's clash.

However, as per the Athletic, the injury is not as bad as first feared and he will only be out for four matches.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The report states that 'it is understood that the damage isn’t as bad as first feared when James had his first scan, although the tests on Wednesday have confirmed he needs to spend some time on the sidelines'.

Instead, he will just miss Chelsea's next four matches. These are against Norwich City, Newcastle United, LOSC Lille and Middlesbrough across three competitions - the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

James took to social media to break his silence after the latest injury as he wrote: "Patience is key. Everything happens for a reason. See you soon, RJ."

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking on the injury, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said: “He felt it during the match, that’s why we took him out (against Burnley). It didn’t get better so we are worried.

"Still we need some more details, more information. Today will be further examinations. It is obvious what he gives to our team so not good news at the moment. A setback for sure, I hope not a big one.”

And it is better than first feared for Chelsea, who will have James back by next month as long as things go to plan.

James was heavily involved at Turf Moor, scoring the opener with a fantastic piece of individual brilliance before setting up Kai Havertz to net.

His performance led to him being named in WhoScored's Premier League Team of the Week alongside Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube