Report: Reece James Ruled Out for Six Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Reece James is set to be sidelined for around six weeks with a hamstring injury, according to reports.

The defender was withdrawn against Brighton & Hove Albion after suffering a tear to his hamstring.

And as per Nizaar Kinsella, James is set to be sidelined for 'at least six weeks' for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The journalist took to Twitter to write: "Reece James's injury: it sounds like a full/bad hamstring tear. He's expected to be out for at least six weeks. Chelsea will decide whether they need to recall a loanee like Dujon Sterling or sign someone after the Liverpool match."

This comes as a huge blow to Chelsea, who currently sit eight points off Manchester City and have faced a Covid-19 crisis at the club in recent weeks.

The Blues played several matches despite having many positive tests at the club and James was the latest casualty, going off with an injury against Brighton.

IMAGO / PA Images

The blow is huge for Chelsea as Ben Chilwell picked up an ACL injury in his side's 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus and it looks like he may now be out for the rest of the season.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Reece James' injury was just a hamstring injury in his post-match press conference, with a tear being confirmed in recent days as the January transfer window is now open, allowing Chelsea to dip into the market for a replacement if they so wish to.

