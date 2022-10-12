Skip to main content
Report: Reece James Should Be Back For Manchester United Game

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Reece James is expected to recover from injury in time for the Manchester United game.

Just as when Wesley Fofana went down in agony at Stamford Bridge last week against Milan, the Chelsea fans held their breath when Reece James done the same in the San Siro.

The full-back looked to have done some serious damage to his knee in a tackle late in the second-half, and the worst was initially feared due to the way it looked on television.

Reece James continued on for a few moments after the injury, but ultimately had to come off in the end.

Reece James

Reece James suffered a knee injury against AC Milan.

According to Simon Phillips, Reece James should be back in time to play Manchester United on October 22nd, after the knee injury he suffered yesterday was confirmed not to be serious.

The first thought was a possible ACL or LCL injury, but just as Wesley Fofana's injury was, it is not too serious.

James stayed back an extra day in Milan for pre-caution, but the injury it not anywhere near as bad as initially was felt. Their is no ACL damage, and the player can be expected back in the next two weeks.

He may even be back sooner than the Manchester United game, but the Blue's may keep him until that game in a bid not to rush him back into the thick of the action.

Chelsea fans will count their stars the injury isn't serious considering the right-backs recent form.

