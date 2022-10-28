Report: Reece James Talks About His Chances Of Making The World Cup

Reece James suffered a horrible knee injury against AC Milan recently, and it's an injury that is looking like it will keep him out of the England squad for the upcoming World Cup.

The right-back is set to be out for the next 8 weeks, but is trying as hard as he can to get back fit in some way to be able to play in his very first world cup.

It will be a tight window of opportunity, but Reece James is set to try his very best.

Reece James is hoping to be fit for the World Cup. IMAGO / PA Images

Reece James has been speaking recently about the injury, and states he is fully trying his hardest to try to be fit in some way for the World Cup next month.

“It is an injury which could take a long time and it came at an awkward period but I am trying my best and hopefully it is possible to go to the World Cup and if it is not, I know I tried everything, Potter tells me to work hard and be back as soon as I can”

It is possible for James to make the tournament, but it will certainly be touch and go, Gareth Southgate will be hoping the player will be fit, but may have to look elsewhere if not to the other full-backs.

A tight window for Reece James, but he is fighting with everything he's got.

