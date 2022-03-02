Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Roman Abramovich Appoints Bank to Handle Sale of Chelsea

Roman Abramovich has instructed American bank the Raine Group to handle the sale of Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

As per the latest reports, Abramovich is now inviting bids for the club this week as he comes under further pressure over possible sanctions to his assets and finances following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

He has now instructed the Raine Group to handle the sale of the club, according to Mail Sport.

imago0048174197h

The Russian is reportedly targeting American buyers but there are doubts regarding any potential buyer meeting his £3 billion valuation of Chelsea.

He is currently owed £1.5 billion in debt by Chelsea, with sources close to the process, as per the Telegraph, believing that only bids of around £2 billion will be lodged. 

Read More

Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, who is interested in Chelsea, is being backed by an American consortium consisting of three businessmen and could look to buy the club in the foreseable future.

imago1002915219h (1)

On Tuesday evening, an interview with Swiss outlet Blick, billionaire Hansjörg Wyss confirmed his interest and the club's position.

"Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England," Wyss revealed. "He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

"I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2 billion. But Chelsea has no money. Means: Those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Abramovich and the club, with the Blues owner looking to transfer part of his wealth to the United Arab Emirates.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1002915219h (1)
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Appoints Bank to Handle Sale of Chelsea

By Nick Emms
45 seconds ago
imago0152179248h
News

Report: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Looking to Transfer Part of Wealth to UAE

By Nick Emms
13 minutes ago
imago1010114109h
News

Report: Chelsea Interested Hansjörg Wyss Backed By American Consortium

By Nick Emms
29 minutes ago
imago1010263266h
News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Interested in Chelsea's Timo Werner Despite Lack of 'Concrete Negotiations'

By Nick Emms
36 minutes ago
imago1008968182h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Pushing for Barcelona Move Ahead of Meeting Next Week

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago0152179248h
News

How Much Roman Abramovich Wants for Chelsea as Club Listed for Sale

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
imago1010175273h (2)
News

Roman Abramovich Puts Chelsea Up for Sale as Asking Price Revealed

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
imago1008826838h
News

Three Chelsea Youngsters Have Joined Chelsea Training Ahead of Midweek FA Cup Tie With Luton

By Jago Hemming
4 hours ago