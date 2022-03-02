Report: Roman Abramovich Appoints Bank to Handle Sale of Chelsea

Roman Abramovich has instructed American bank the Raine Group to handle the sale of Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

As per the latest reports, Abramovich is now inviting bids for the club this week as he comes under further pressure over possible sanctions to his assets and finances following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He has now instructed the Raine Group to handle the sale of the club, according to Mail Sport.

The Russian is reportedly targeting American buyers but there are doubts regarding any potential buyer meeting his £3 billion valuation of Chelsea.

He is currently owed £1.5 billion in debt by Chelsea, with sources close to the process, as per the Telegraph, believing that only bids of around £2 billion will be lodged.

Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, who is interested in Chelsea, is being backed by an American consortium consisting of three businessmen and could look to buy the club in the foreseable future.

On Tuesday evening, an interview with Swiss outlet Blick, billionaire Hansjörg Wyss confirmed his interest and the club's position.

"Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England," Wyss revealed. "He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

"I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2 billion. But Chelsea has no money. Means: Those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Abramovich and the club, with the Blues owner looking to transfer part of his wealth to the United Arab Emirates.

