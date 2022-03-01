Skip to main content
Report: Roman Abramovich Braced for Chelsea Takeover Bids This Week

Roman Abramovich is expected to receive takeover bids this week to sell Chelsea, according to reports. 

The Chelsea owner has come under increasing scrutiny following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with calls of having his assets frozen, as well as being barred of owning Chelsea. 

He has since relinquished the 'stewardship and care' of the Club to the trustees of the charitable foundation, however nothing has yet been agreed to hand the club over. 

imago1008809888h (1)

Thomas Tuchel has been bombarded with questions over the war in Ukraine, the owner's involvement and future at the club, which he didn't want to get involved in as his frustrations became clear on Friday. 

“Listen. Listen! You have to stop. I am not a politician," said Tuchel. "Honestly, I can only repeat it. I even feel bad to repeat it, to talk about it. I have never experienced war. I am feeling very privileged, I sit here in peace. I do the best I can. You have to stop asking me these questions. I have no answers to you.”

Read More

Now, as per the Telegraph, Abramovich is set to receive at least three bids to sell the club with offers being prepared to reach the Russian-born billionaire by the end of the week.

Abramovich has previously insisted the club isn't for sale, however further claims were made in UK Parliament on Friday that he was selling his Kensington mansion. 

imago1010175273h (2)

But there is a big difference between receiving bids and wanting to sell the club. The club, nor Abramovich, have invited these takeover bids. It's likely that Abramovich's Chelsea future will become clearer as and when bids are made. It was always inevitable that bids would come in.

Chelsea have a debt of £1.5 billion to Abramovich, and he has already rejected bids in the past for the football club. 

Tuchel didn't want to comment on Abramovich's position at the club on Friday, adding: “I have to say that's a bit too much for me to answer. I'm not aware of any details, and I'm not aware of the whole situation. We all agree there are situations much, much more important than football, this will never change. And situations like war are of course so much more important. But the role of Mr Abramovich is not for me to comment on, because I simply don't know enough about it.”

