Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Roman Abramovich Confident of Selling Chelsea for £3BN

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is thought to be confident of getting £3 billion for sale of the west London club, according to reports.

The European champions have been put up for sale by owner Abramovich who has come under heavy fire for reportedly having 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin.

As per County Times, Abramovich is thought to be confident of achieving in the region of £3billion, while several interested parties are clearly in the stage of exploring lower bids.

imago1010295044h

The report continues to state that Chelsea’s current owner is determined the sale will follow standard procedure and timescale.

Hansorj Wyss and Todd Boehly were increasingly confident of buying the club from the Russian, however have had a bid rejected and look unlikely to meet the asking price, alerting other potential suitors to the availability of the club.

Read More

There are several alternative interested parties, with two further names emerging earlier.

imago1010338757h

However, the Raine Group have stated that Chelsea will not rush into sale as they wish to find the right owner for the club.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.

The latest names linked with a move to purchase the football club include New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and a Saudi private consortium led by Saudi Media, who have also registered their interest to buy Chelsea from Abramovich through Raine Group.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010304269h
Transfer News

Report: Maurizio Sarri Wants Kepa on Loan at Lazio But Chelsea Must Pay 'Half Salary'

By Nick Emms49 minutes ago
imago1010362050h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku Would Cost 'No Less Than €75M

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1008453095h
Transfer News

Revealed: How Much Andreas Christensen Will Earn at Barcelona Amid Pending Chelsea Departure

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1008870497h
News

Report: New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson Interested in Buying Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1009992856h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen 'Will Be a Barcelona Player This Week' Ahead of Second Medical

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1009563636h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Azpilicueta & Alonso Return to Training Ahead of Norwich Clash After Covid-19 & Injury Absences

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010338757h
News

Report: Saudi Consortium Enter Race to Purchase Chelsea From Roman Abramovich

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago0152618258h
News

Chelsea Fan & Deputy Prime Minister Raab: Abramovich Chants During Ukraine Applause 'Totally Wrong'

By Nick Emms4 hours ago