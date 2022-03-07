Report: Roman Abramovich Confident of Selling Chelsea for £3BN

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is thought to be confident of getting £3 billion for sale of the west London club, according to reports.

The European champions have been put up for sale by owner Abramovich who has come under heavy fire for reportedly having 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin.

As per County Times, Abramovich is thought to be confident of achieving in the region of £3billion, while several interested parties are clearly in the stage of exploring lower bids.

IMAGO / PA Images

The report continues to state that Chelsea’s current owner is determined the sale will follow standard procedure and timescale.

Hansorj Wyss and Todd Boehly were increasingly confident of buying the club from the Russian, however have had a bid rejected and look unlikely to meet the asking price, alerting other potential suitors to the availability of the club.

There are several alternative interested parties, with two further names emerging earlier.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

However, the Raine Group have stated that Chelsea will not rush into sale as they wish to find the right owner for the club.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.



The latest names linked with a move to purchase the football club include New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and a Saudi private consortium led by Saudi Media, who have also registered their interest to buy Chelsea from Abramovich through Raine Group.

