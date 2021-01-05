Report: Roman Abramovich considering Andriy Shevchenko as potential Frank Lampard replacement

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has shortlisted former striker Andriy Shevchenko as a potential replacement for the under-fire Frank Lampard.

Despite claims that Lampard has the backing of the board, there have been reports confirming that his future as Chelsea manager is in serious threat given his side's recent slump.

According to French outlet Le10 Sport, Abramovich is considering bringing back Shevchenko to Stamford Bridge, where he spent one-and-a-half seasons as a player, to take over the reigns from Lampard.

Chelsea have had a disastrous run of late - taking just four points from their last six league outings - a run that has seen them drop to eighth in the league table, just under a month after being tipped as title-contenders.

Shevchenko, 44, has made a bright start to his managerial career, having been in charge of the Ukranian national team since retiring back in 2016.

Abramovich remains on good terms with Shevchenko, whose son, Kristian, is part of the youth setup at Cobham.

Managers and time haven't seen eye to eye at Chelsea in the past, and with Frank Lampard not being able to get the best out of his squad, particularly some of his big-money signings, it wouldn't be a major shock if the 42-year-old is shown the door if results don't improve soon.

The likes of Brendan Rodgers, John Terry and even ex-Chelsea boss Rafael Benitez have emerged as potential replacements if Abramovich does pull the trigger.

