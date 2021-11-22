Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Roman Abramovich Could Attend Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Juventus

Author:

Roman Abramovich could be in attendance on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge when Chelsea face Juventus in the Champions League, according to reports.

The Chelsea owner was seen at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2018 on Sunday as he attended the Imperial War Museum in London to see the Holocaust Galleries which he helped to fund. 

Abramovich is still in the capital and it's now claimed by AP that the Russian-Israeli could attend the Champions League clash on Tuesday in west London.

Screenshot 2021-11-22 at 11.27.41

Abramovich attended Chelsea's Champions League final triumph in Porto at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal back in May. 

Now he could watch his side, who are top of the Premier League and flying, against the Italian giants as they look to try to keep finishing top of Group H possible. 

Read More

Nothing has been announced over whether the Chelsea owner will attend the fixture and be in the stands in midweek, but it would be a welcome sight for the supporters. 

imago1002915219h (1)

Abramovich would watch his side at the perfect time following another impressive and dominant win at the weekend against Leicester City.

Tuchel's side netted three to maintain their position at top of the table and could've scored at least three more in the King Power which highlights their dominance and something they will want to carry forward into Tuesday's tie against Juventus.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0032638418h
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Could Attend Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Juventus

48 seconds ago
imago1008049719h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Juventus | Champions League

30 minutes ago
imago1008142209h
News

Conor Gallagher 'Tells Crystal Palace Loan Spell Only to Boost Chelsea Chances'

1 hour ago
imago1007848749h
News

Thomas Tuchel Details 'Good Relationship' With Antonio Rudiger Amid Chelsea Contract Uncertainty

1 hour ago
imago1008116293h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Antonio Rudiger 'Fully Committed' to Chelsea Despite Uncertainty Over Future

2 hours ago
imago1008116293h
News

Thomas Tuchel is Hoping For a 'Happy Ending' Regarding Antonio Rudiger's Contract at Chelsea

13 hours ago
imago1008148680h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Juventus Clash as Allegri Reveals Injury Woes

13 hours ago
imago1008148680h
News

Juventus Boss Massimiliano Allegri Praises 'Extraordinary' Stamford Bridge Ahead of Chelsea Clash

14 hours ago