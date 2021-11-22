Report: Roman Abramovich Could Attend Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Juventus

Roman Abramovich could be in attendance on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge when Chelsea face Juventus in the Champions League, according to reports.

The Chelsea owner was seen at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2018 on Sunday as he attended the Imperial War Museum in London to see the Holocaust Galleries which he helped to fund.

Abramovich is still in the capital and it's now claimed by AP that the Russian-Israeli could attend the Champions League clash on Tuesday in west London.

Kobi Gideon/Israel’s Government Press Office via AP

Abramovich attended Chelsea's Champions League final triumph in Porto at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal back in May.

Now he could watch his side, who are top of the Premier League and flying, against the Italian giants as they look to try to keep finishing top of Group H possible.

Nothing has been announced over whether the Chelsea owner will attend the fixture and be in the stands in midweek, but it would be a welcome sight for the supporters.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Abramovich would watch his side at the perfect time following another impressive and dominant win at the weekend against Leicester City.

Tuchel's side netted three to maintain their position at top of the table and could've scored at least three more in the King Power which highlights their dominance and something they will want to carry forward into Tuesday's tie against Juventus.

More Chelsea Coverage

