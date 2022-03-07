Report: Roman Abramovich Could Still Own Chelsea in Summer Despite Sale Statement

It would not be a surprise if Roman Abramovich is still in charge of Chelsea in the summer, especially if sanctions from the United Kingdom government continue to not appear, according to reports.

The European champions have been put up for sale by owner Abramovich who has come under heavy fire for reportedly having 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin.

However, as per the Athletic, Abramovich could still remain in charge in the summer if sanctions from the UK government continue not to appear.

IMAGO / PA Images

American merchant bank, the Raine Group, have been tasked with the sale of the club and bids will be accepted until March 15. However, they will be carefully assessing each bid and ensure that the Blues' next owner is suitable.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.



However, it appears that the club could remain in Abramovich's hands come the summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

The report states that "despite the initial noises suggesting Abramovich was keen to do a deal very quickly and the Premier League preparing themselves for that, some sources are telling us that any sale could take several months. This is not something he suddenly decided this week — the decision has been coming and his mind was certainly already made up during the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi."

A number of potential suitors as the future Chelsea owner have emerged since the news that Roman Abramovich will be selling the club.

But it remains to be seen as to who will make a move to take over the west London club.

