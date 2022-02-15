Report: Roman Abramovich Eyeing Former Barcelona Technical Secretary Ramon Planes to Boost Chelsea's Sporting Project

Skip to main content
Report: Roman Abramovich Eyeing Former Barcelona Technical Secretary to Boost Chelsea's Sporting Project

Roman Abramovich is considering bringing former Barcelona technical director Ramon Planes to the club to help with the Blues' sporting project, according to reports.

Several top clubs in Europe are 'probing' Planes according to Sport in Spain, via Sport Witness, with several 'offers on the table' already for the 54-year-old. 

Planes left his role at Barcelona in November 2021 after requesting to depart following two years at the club.

imago1002562096h

Since being out of work, Planes has been linked with many clubs including in La Liga, but it's claimed that it is 'almost certain' he won't return to another club in Spain in his next role. 

Abramovich, who was in attendance for Chelsea's Club World Cup final win over Palmeiras on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, is looking to improve the club's sporting project and is thinking of bringing Planes to Stamford Bridge. 

Read More

Chelsea have already met with Planes for discussions, as per reports, as have another unnamed English club. 

Abramovich currently leans on Marina Granovskaia, Chelsea's director, as his right-hand woman to run the day-to-day show at Stamford Bridge. 

His choice has paid off with Granovskaia becoming one of the most respected names in the boardroom in world football. 

This was reflected when she was the recipient of the Best Club Director in European football at the Golden Boy awards back in November 2021.

Planes has been labelled as instrumental in 'discovering' young talents like Gavi, Pedri and Ronald Araujo. 

