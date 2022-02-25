Roman Abramovich is not expected to be in attendance at Wembley on Sunday afternoon when Chelsea play Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

The Chelsea owner was in attendance for their FIFA Club World Cup triumph in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, but won't be at Wembley on Sunday.

As per the Independent, many of the Chelsea hierarchy including Marina Granovskaia will be present for Sunday's showdown, but Abramovich will not be.

IMAGO / Russian Look

This comes after the EFL held talks over showing a grand gesture to the people of Ukraine following the recent Russian invasion.

Talks have been ongoing over potentially lighting the Wembley arch up in yellow and blue, or having something which revolves around a peace symbol instead.

However, the report claims due to Abramovich being Russian-born, some within the EFL are conscious of potentially aggravating or alienating a section of the Chelsea support as a result of lighting the arch up in the colours of Ukraine.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

It is unknown of Abramovich's whereabouts after his B787-8 P4-BDL departed Monaco for Moscow on Thursday, landing at 15:14 local time.

Abramovich, 55, escaped sanctions from the UK Government after Boris Johnson froze hundreds of British-based Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Should Chelsea win Sunday's Carabao Cup final, in what would be their first since 2015, they would clinch their third piece of silverware this season to add to their UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube