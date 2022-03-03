Several bids of around £3 billion have been made to purchase Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

After his statement on Wednesday evening, parties interested in buying the Club have started to become public.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and US billionaire Todd Boehly have confirmed their intention of a consortium backed bid, which is expected to be lodged by the end of the week.

While Jim Ratcliffe has distanced himself from any takeover of the European and World champions.

Abramovich values Chelsea in the region of £4 billion, and as per the PA News Agency, the Russian-born has already received several serious bids for the Club.

A deadline of March 15 has been set for prospective buyers, with the Club still accepting bids as further bids are expected to be made.

Once all of the bids are made, the team around the sale will 'review the credible bids' to narrow down to list of potential buyers.

Abramovich's incredibly successful 19 year will come to an end sooner rather than later, it is now just a matter of when not if.

It comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine leaving the Chelsea owner under pressure to sell the Stamford Bridge club.

Upon the sale, Abramovich confirmed he will donate all 'net proceeds' to the victims of the war in Ukraine, setting up his own charitable foundation.

