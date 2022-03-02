Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Roman Abramovich Rejects £2.5B Offer to Buy Chelsea

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has turned down an offer of £2.5 billion for the club, according to reports.

This comes as latest reports stated that Abramovich is now inviting bids for the club this week as he comes under further pressure over possible sanctions to his assets and finances following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, as per Sky News, the Russian has turned down an offer of £2.5 billion from an unidentified third party earlier this week.

imago0152179248h

This comes following reports that the Blues owener is looking for £4 billion to part ways with his European and World Champions.

Abramovich's ownership of Chelsea was completed last month when they won the Club World Cup to win it all, but the beginning of the end could now be kicking into action. 

Read More

At least three parties have shown interest in taking over the club, including Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss who is backed by an American consortium, as per reports

imago1002915219h (1)

Abramovich has been claimed to list his Kensington property, worth around £125 million, up for sale this week and is looking to move part of his wealth to the United Arab Emirates. 

The Russian tried to hand over the 'stewardship and care' of Chelsea to the trustees of the charitable foundation to distance himself from the club, and to protect the Blues from any speculation and uncertainty. 

But no deal has been agreed to transfer the stewardship over, with talks still ongoing.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0152179248h
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Rejects £2.5B Offer to Buy Chelsea

By Nick Emms
41 seconds ago
imago1002915219h (1)
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Appoints Bank to Handle Sale of Chelsea

By Nick Emms
8 minutes ago
imago0152179248h
News

Report: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Looking to Transfer Part of Wealth to UAE

By Nick Emms
21 minutes ago
imago1010114109h
News

Report: Chelsea Interested Hansjörg Wyss Backed By American Consortium

By Nick Emms
37 minutes ago
imago1010263266h
News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Interested in Chelsea's Timo Werner Despite Lack of 'Concrete Negotiations'

By Nick Emms
44 minutes ago
imago1008968182h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Pushing for Barcelona Move Ahead of Meeting Next Week

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago0152179248h
News

How Much Roman Abramovich Wants for Chelsea as Club Listed for Sale

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
imago1010175273h (2)
News

Roman Abramovich Puts Chelsea Up for Sale as Asking Price Revealed

By Matt Debono
4 hours ago