Report: Roman Abramovich Rejects £2.5B Offer to Buy Chelsea

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has turned down an offer of £2.5 billion for the club, according to reports.

This comes as latest reports stated that Abramovich is now inviting bids for the club this week as he comes under further pressure over possible sanctions to his assets and finances following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, as per Sky News, the Russian has turned down an offer of £2.5 billion from an unidentified third party earlier this week.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

This comes following reports that the Blues owener is looking for £4 billion to part ways with his European and World Champions.

Abramovich's ownership of Chelsea was completed last month when they won the Club World Cup to win it all, but the beginning of the end could now be kicking into action.

At least three parties have shown interest in taking over the club, including Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss who is backed by an American consortium, as per reports.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Abramovich has been claimed to list his Kensington property, worth around £125 million, up for sale this week and is looking to move part of his wealth to the United Arab Emirates.

The Russian tried to hand over the 'stewardship and care' of Chelsea to the trustees of the charitable foundation to distance himself from the club, and to protect the Blues from any speculation and uncertainty.

But no deal has been agreed to transfer the stewardship over, with talks still ongoing.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube