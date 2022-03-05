Skip to main content
Report: Roman Abramovich to Demand Guarantees From New Chelsea Owners

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will seek guarantees from prospective new owners over their plans for the club's future, according to reports.

The Russian confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

As per Mail Sport, Abramovich will demand guarantees from any potential new owners that they have the resources to maintain the club's place among Europe's elite before he agrees to sell.

imago1010338757h

The report states: 'Abramovich is deeply concerned by his image and legacy at Chelsea' and 'is understood to regard the buyer’s plans for the future of the club as equally significant as the price in determining whether to sanction a sale, a factor not to be overlooked as other potential bidders emerged yesterday'.

This shows just how deeply the Russian cares for Chelsea despite putting the club up for sale.

Read More

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak claims to be in negotiations with Roman Abramovich's lawyers to purchase Chelsea Football Club.

imago1010295040h

Chelsea had received interest from Switzerland, USA also but will not rush into a sale.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.

It remains to be seen as to who will take over from Abramovich as Chelsea owner but the Russian is keen to ensure that the Blues keep on winning at the top level even if he sells.

