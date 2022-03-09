Roman Abramovich is yet to be convinced that the consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss is the right party to sell Chelsea to.

The 55-year-old is parting ways with Chelsea after 19 years after the Russian oligarch put the Club up for sale following calls for him to be sanctioned as a result of the war in Ukraine.

A deadline of March 15 has been set for bids to be submitted to the Raine Group, a U.S. investment bank representing Chelsea on the sale.

Boehly, part owner in the LA Dodgers, and Wyss, a Swiss billionaire, submitted their bid for the Club earlier this week and now they wait to learn the outcome of their offer.

They are one of many parties who are interested in taking over the European and World champions, but the Guardian report that 'one well-placed figure suggested that Abramovich is unsure about selling to them'.

Abramovich wants in the region of between £3-4 billion, but Boehly and Wyss' offer is well below that.

It is also claimed that 'Abramovich is understood to want prospective buyers to show that they have a viable plan and funds to ensure Chelsea remain successful'.

After winning every trophy possible after 19 years, Abramovich doesn't want his legacy in west London to go to waste.

Chelsea have also attracted interest from more United States investors, as well as from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Three more names were reported to be considering possible bids - Joshua Harris (USA), Nick Candy (England) and Jamie Reuben (England).

Philadelphia 76ers' Managing Partner Joshua Harris IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Harris is the first of three fresh names to be linked with a takeover bid, as per the Financial Times. The 57-year-old is 'exploring a bid' to buy Chelsea from Abramovich and has been weighing up whether to submit an offer - he has not yet lodged one. He owns a minority stake in Crystal Palace, which he would likely have to sell if he wanted to purchase the European and World champions, and he is the current Managing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team. How much is Joshua Harris worth? According to Forbes, as of March 8 2022, Harris is worth $5.6 billion. British property developer Nick Candy IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Candy is the second of three fresh names to be linked with a takeover bid, as per the Mail. The 49-year-old Chelsea fan is 'preparing a £2.5 billion bid' for Chelsea which includes his plans to rebuild Stamford Bridge. He is claimed to be talking to a 'number of American investors' about forming a consortium to launch a bid. A spokesperson for Candy said: "Nick Candy is actively exploring a number of options for a potential bid for Chelsea Football Club. Any bid would be made in conjunction with another party (or consortium) and we have serious interest from several international partners. "Mr Candy has a huge affinity with Chelsea. His father was asked to play for the club and he has been watching matches at Stamford Bridge since the age of four. The club deserves a world class stadium and infrastructure and Mr Candy's unique expertise and background in real estate would be a hugely valuable asset to delivering this vision." How much is Nick Candy worth? According to the Mail, as of March 8 2022, Harris and his younger brother Christian share an estimated joint net-worth of £1.5 billion. Son of billionaire property investor David Reuben - Jamie Reuben IMAGO / PA Images Reuben is the third of three fresh names to be linked with a takeover bid, as per Bloomberg. The 34-year-old, like Candy, is a Chelsea fan, however like Harris, his family’s involvement at Newcastle United would need to be looked at should he wish to pursue a bid to buy Chelsea. Jamie father, David, a billionaire property investor, and David’s brother Simon have a 10 per cent share in Newcastle after a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's PIF (Public Investment Fund) bought the club from Mike Ashley. The report states that 'Jamie Reuben’s considerations are at an early stage and may not lead to a formal bid'. How much is Jamie Reuben worth? According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire’s Index, as of March 8 2022, the brothers - David and Simon - each have a et work of about $7 billion.

