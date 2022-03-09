Skip to main content
Report: Roman Abramovich Wants Proof of 'Viable Plan' From Prospective Chelsea Buyers

Roman Abramovich wants prospective buyers to show that they have a viable plan and finances to ensure that Chelsea remain successful, according to reports.

After Abramovich listed the Club for sale last week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the 55-year-old was left with no choice but to sell his clubafter 19 years following his arrival at Stamford Bridge in 2003. 

As per Guardian Football, the Chelsea owner wants to ensure the club continues to be a success after he sells and will demand proof of funds and a viable plan for the club in the future.

imago1010175273h (3)

This is supported by previous reports that the Blues owner will seek guarantees from new owners over their plans for the future of the club.

The Russian is concerned by his image and legacy at Chelsea and wants to ensure the future of the club will be a success after he sells, showing how deep Abramovich cares for Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Three more names have been linked with taking over from Abramovich as the head of Chelsea.

imago1010237174h

Reports have stated that 20 potential suitors are considering bids for the club whilst  Philadelphia 76ers' managing partner Joshua Harris, British property developer & Chelsea fan Nick Candy, and billionaire Jamie Reuben are all showing interest.

Furthermore, Swiss-US backed consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss have submitted their offer, while Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak claims he is in discussions to purchase the west London club

It remains to be seen as to who will purchase the club but Abramovich clearly wants what is best for the future of Chelsea.

