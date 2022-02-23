Report: Romelu Lukaku Believed He Was Fit & Wanted to Start for Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

Romelu Lukaku was convinced that he was fit to start against LOSC Lille in the Champions League, when Thomas Tuchel dropped him to the bench for Chelsea, according to reports.

The 28-year-old only registered seven touches against Crystal Palace on Saturday, leading to his exclusion for the Champions League clash.

However, as per Telegraph Football, Lukaku felt he was ready to play and wanted to feature against the Ligue 1 side.

IMAGO / Action Plus

This comes after Tuchel admitted that it was time to 'take a step back' with Lukaku following his poor performance at Selhurst Park.

"It was not the moment after the match where everybody was focused on his touches," Tuchel admitted. "It wasn't the moment to put him in the fire, it was a moment to take a step back.



"There were nine other players who didn't play and we shouldn't forget we consider this a team sport and the guys who play commit fully to their teammates and the guys on the bench do the same."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The German head coach continued to reveal that Lukaku was tired, and that is why he dropped him.

"Every game is different. The focus today was on intensity and a high-speed game. It was about hard work against the ball, off the ball and have intensive teamwork. Romelu struggled in the last few games a little bit to deliver that.

"That's what I meant when I felt him a bit tired both mentally and physically. Since the Liverpool game, he started every match and there were some extra times as well. Yes, it is like this."

However, Lukaku felt physically fine and wanted to play, according to reports.

Tuchel will have to make a huge decision ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday, whether to recall Lukaku to the starting line-up or keep him on the bench and persist with his alternative options, who all impressed in the Champions League clash.

