Romelu Lukaku is concerned about his future at Chelsea and is likely to hold talks with the club this summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old returned to Stamford Bridge last summer on a club-record transfer worth £97.5 million, however things haven't panned out the way he had initially hoped.

He has failed to cement a regular starting role under Thomas Tuchel with Kai Havertz being preferred to lead the line in attack.

Lukaku has played 39 times for Chelsea this term since his switch from Inter Milan, returning 12 goals and 2 assists

With the substantial fee and Chelsea currently in the process of being taken over, Lukaku's situation is set to be looked at this summer.

As per the Telegraph, the Belgium international's situation is rated a 'nightmare' for the incoming owners according to sources close to the club.

Lukaku has shown concern regarding his future at the club and is now expected to hold talks this summer.

Tuchel has refused to give up on the big-money signing, recently insisting: "We wanted Romelu and we bought him because we believed in him, and still do.

"Has it worked out in a way everybody wanted so far? No, of course not. It is not on Romelu after two defeats, he didn’t even start these two last matches.

"We play the cup competitions until the end, we play (FA Cup) semi-final, we play the Carabao Cup final, and the Club World Cup final and we are in the race for top three in the hardest league. We have had one tough result against Real Madrid but we cannot put this on one player."

The Chelsea head coach added: "We are still working to make it better. We had a reason to spend this amount of money and he had reasons to come here and complete his Chelsea chapter. This is ongoing.

"Anything can change in the blink of an eye in football and there was already a chance to have a huge uplift here. As a striker, the story can be written quickly and differently."

With Roman Abramovich the owner who sanctioned the return of Lukaku for mega-money, it could be a slightly easier pill to swallow for the new owners should they want to offload the Belgian striker this summer.

Some at Chelsea believe he will benefit from a full pre-season under Tuchel, as per the report, after joining Chelsea midway through August. His time at Chelsea is far from done, for now. It's now on both parties to make the situation work or they will need to have an honest look at what is best moving forward.

