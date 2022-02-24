Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Fit and Ready' for Chelsea in Carabao Cup Final

Romelu Lukaku is 'fit and ready' to play in the Carabao Cup final for Chelsea versus Liverpool if he is selected, according to reports.

The 28-year-old was dropped on Tuesday against LOSC Lille in the Champions League, with Kai Havertz preferred.

As per Nizaar Kinsella. Lukaku is fit and ready to play in the Carabao Cup final if selected.

He wrote: "Told Lukaku is still very committed to turning things around at Chelsea despite his obvious struggles. The Blues are trying to help him even with a lot of negativity from outside the group. He's fit and ready to play the final if selected."

This comes after reports that Thomas Tuchel prefers Havertz to Lukaku upfront as his Chelsea team 'function better' with the German leading the line.

"Today, we went for three other players with Kai in great shape, very confident and giving a lot of work rate in high intensive metres for the team," Tuchel said following Chelsea's victory on Tuesday night.

"Every game is different. The focus today was on intensity and a high-speed game. It was about hard work against the ball, off the ball and have intensive teamwork. Romelu struggled in the last few games a little bit to deliver that.

"That's what I meant when I felt him a bit tired both mentally and physically. Since the Liverpool game, he started every match and there were some extra times as well. Yes, it is like this."

The Belgian could be selected to play the final instead as time will tell, but either way he is fit and ready to help out his Blues teammates when called upon.

