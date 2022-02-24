Report: Romelu Lukaku 'In a Cage' at Chelsea With Antonio Conte Reuinion at Spurs 'Only Realistic Escape Route'

Romelu Lukaku is 'in a cage' at Chelsea and the 'only realistic escape route' would be a reuinion with Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 28-year-old has struggled since arriving at Stamford Bridge in the summer from Inter Milan.

As per Calciomercato.com, Lukaku is stuck in a cage at Chelsea but his only realistic escape route would be to join Tottenham Hotspur.

The report states that his wish is to return to Inter Milan, where Chelsea signed him for a club record fee last summer.

However, due to their financial situation, they would not be able to afford the striker.

This leaves Lukaku 'in a cage' as he is stuck at Chelsea and the only chance of him leaving the club would be to join Conte and the Blues' bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

This comes after the forward was dropped to the bench against LOSC Lille in the Champions League last-16, with Kai Havertz reportedly preferred as Chelsea's striker for Thomas Tuchel.

"That's what I meant when I felt him a bit tired both mentally and physically. Since the Liverpool game, he started every match and there were some extra times as well. Yes, it is like this," Tuchel said on Lukaku.

Chelsea face Liverpool on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, with Tuchel having a huge decision to make regarding who leads his line and the speculation regarding Lukaku's future and commitment to the club coming under the microscope once more.

