Report: Romelu Lukaku Set for Fine After Resolving Chelsea Saga

Romelu Lukaku is set to be fined by Chelsea after going behind the club's back to conduct an interview with Sky Sport Italia, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has been forgiven after apologising to the club in a meeting, but there are still set to be reprocussions.

Several sources have reported that the Belgian is set to be fined by the club, with the figure varying per report.

Lukaku was dropped from the Chelsea side against Liverpool as Tuchel scheduled talks for Monday at Cobham which included Blues director Marina Granovskaia, which have taken place.

However, this was not the only punishment for Lukaku as he is set to be punished with a financial penalty.

Two Italian outlets have similair stories as La Gazzetta dello Sport report that the forward 'could' be fined up to €600,000, whilst Repubblica state that he will be fined €500,000.

Lukaku is expected to return to the matchday squad for their Carabao Cup semi final clash against Tottehnam Hotspur on Wednesday as Tuchel confirmed it is time to move on from the saga.

“First of all we are happy that we took the time that it needed to look calmly on it, to talk calmly about it. This is what we did. He apologised and is back in the squad for today’s training." said the head coach.

It remains to be seen as to whether he will be straight back into Tuchel's starting line-up or make an appearance from the bench.

