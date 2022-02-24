Report: Romelu Lukaku Still Wants to Turn Around Chelsea Woes

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is believed to still want to change his fortunes at the club, according to reports.

The Blues man returned to the World Champions last summer and became their record signing, moving from Inter Milan back to west London.

However the Belgian attacker has struggled for form in his return to the Premier League and leading the line for Chelsea.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, the 28-year-old still wants to turn things around at the Blues, despite the struggles he has faced at Stamford Bridge.

It is believed the club are also helping him to change his fortunes amid 'a lot of negativity from outside the group.'

He was dropped from the starting XI that beat Lille 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with Kai Havertz replacing him up front.

However, it is believed that he is 'fit and ready to play' in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday should he be selected.

Lukaku has scored ten goals in 28 appearances for the Blues this season, with five of those coming in the Premier League.

His most recent strikes came in both Club World Cup games against Al Hilal and Palmeiras as Chelsea lifted the trophy for the very first time.

However reports in January have suggested that the striker would like to make a return to his former side Inter, as he was 'expecting a whole different situation' since his departure from the club that he won the Serie A title at last season.

