Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Romelu Lukaku Still Wants to Turn Around Chelsea Woes

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is believed to still want to change his fortunes at the club, according to reports. 

The Blues man returned to the World Champions last summer and became their record signing, moving from Inter Milan back to west London. 

However the Belgian attacker has struggled for form in his return to the Premier League and leading the line for Chelsea. 

imago1009991014h

According to Nizaar Kinsella, the 28-year-old still wants to turn things around at the Blues, despite the struggles he has faced at Stamford Bridge.

It is believed the club are also helping him to change his fortunes amid 'a lot of negativity from outside the group.'

Read More

He was dropped from the starting XI that beat Lille 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with Kai Havertz replacing him up front.

However, it is believed that he is 'fit and ready to play' in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday should he be selected.

imago1009784338h

Lukaku has scored ten goals in 28 appearances for the Blues this season, with five of those coming in the Premier League.

His most recent strikes came in both Club World Cup games against Al Hilal and Palmeiras as Chelsea lifted the trophy for the very first time.

However reports in January have suggested that the striker would like to make a return to his former side Inter, as he was 'expecting a whole different situation' since his departure from the club that he won the Serie A title at last season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009367964h
News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Still Wants to Turn Around Chelsea Woes

By Rob Calcutt
just now
imago1010082631h
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Boost as Mateo Kovacic & Hakim Ziyech Injuries 'Nothing Serious' Ahead of Carabao Cup Final

By Nick Emms
30 minutes ago
imago1009991014h
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Wants to Make Return to Inter Milan

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1009601414h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona 'Attentive' Over Saul Niguez & Could Sign Atletico Madrid Midfielder After Chelsea Loan

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1007476442h
News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Set to Return to Chelsea Training Ahead of Carabao Cup Final

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1007476442h
News

Ben Chilwell on Road to Recovery in Video From Teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi

By Rob Calcutt
3 hours ago
imago1009543847h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Carabao Cup Final as Reece James Set to Return to Team Training

By Nick Emms
4 hours ago
imago1007424402h
News

Revealed: Why Thomas Tuchel Prefers Kai Havertz to Romelu Lukaku Upfront for Chelsea

By Nick Emms
4 hours ago