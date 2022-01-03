Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Surprised' at Brutal Chelsea Fall Out After Blues Dropping

Romelu Lukaku has been left surprised by the reaction to his interview with Sky Sport Italia which expressed his unhappiness at Chelsea, according to reports.

The 28-year-old spoke to the media without the club or his agent's knowledge, leaving them surprised when the interview aired for the first time last time last Thursday.

His comments of unhappiness over his situation at the club, as well as questioning Thomas Tuchel's system perplexed the Blues boss, causing Tuchel to drop him from the squad that drew to Liverpool on Sunday.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was causing too much noise for the Blues ahead of a big fixture and so a meeting was scheduled for Monday to discuss what was said and why such claims were made.

The outcome of the meeting is still unknown however as per Dean Jones, Lukaku was caught by surprise by the reaction as Chelsea fans were left furious with their club-record striker's comments.

Lukaku didn't intend to disrespect or push for a move away in the interview, but has faced heavy backlash since his interview was aired.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Tuchel was quizzed about the comments and refused to take any of the statements made by the Belgium international personally.

"It is not Chelsea like but it is also not the worst thing in the world. It is not the first time an interview causes some noise that nobody needs but we can handle it, I don’t feel personally attacked and I don’t feel personally angry.

"The noise was too big. On Friday I thought we could handle it, then on Saturday there were new statements out there and it got too big. It was too much and we lost the focus for the match.

"We then took the decision to delay that decision and delay the process to look in deeper and to also protect Romelu from a rushed decision because we need to speak to him, read the full interview, stay calm and not lose our head.

"It was simply the decision to protect the preparation for a match like this because there was too much noise and that’s why I took the decision. It was clear he would not play and from there on we had a bit more focus on the match."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube