Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Surprised' Chelsea With Latest Comments

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku surprised the club with his latest comments as he gave an exclusive interview

This comes after the forward admitted he is unhappy with his current situation at Chelsea during an exclusive interview with Sky Sport Italia.

As per David Ornestein via Sky Sports, Chelsea were surprised with the commente because he directly otganised the interview.

When asked how he is feeling, the Blues record signing made an honest admission, which surprised the Chelsea hierarchy.

He said: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

The interview was conducted around three weeks ago. whilst Lukaku was struggling for game time at the club.

However, Thomas Tuchel was not impressed with his forward's comment, as he replied to the situation.

The German head coach made a clear demand to his striker, saying: "Training, training, playing. Training, playing, training, sleeping, eating good, training, playing, sleeping, eat good, drink a lot of water, sleep, train and don’t give interviews."

It remains to be seen as to how the Chelsea boss will handle the situation, with the Blues facing Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

