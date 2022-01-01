Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Surprised' Chelsea With Latest Comments

Author:

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku surprised the club with his latest comments as he gave an exclusive interview 

This comes after the forward admitted he is unhappy with his current situation at Chelsea during an exclusive interview with Sky Sport Italia.

As per David Ornestein via Sky Sports, Chelsea were surprised with the commente because he directly otganised the interview.

imago1008907482h

When asked how he is feeling, the Blues record signing made an honest admission, which surprised the Chelsea hierarchy.

He said: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

Read More

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

The interview was conducted around three weeks ago. whilst Lukaku was struggling for game time at the club.

imago1008894611h (1)

However, Thomas Tuchel was not impressed with his forward's comment, as he replied to the situation.

The German head coach made a clear demand to his striker, saying: "Training, training, playing. Training, playing, training, sleeping, eating good, training, playing, sleeping, eat good, drink a lot of water, sleep, train and don’t give interviews."

It remains to be seen as to how the Chelsea boss will handle the situation, with the Blues facing Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008893966h
News

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Surprised' Chelsea With Latest Comments

just now
imago1008891067h (1)
News

Report: Reece James Ruled Out for Six Weeks With Hamstring Injury

30 minutes ago
imago1008894611h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Demand After Recent 'Unhappy' Comments at Chelsea

53 minutes ago
imago1008894652h
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta to Listen to Chelsea Offers Amid Barcelona Links

14 hours ago
imago1008889374h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

15 hours ago
imago1008907482h
News

Romelu Lukaku's Recent 'Unhappy' Comments Forced Chelsea Into Crisis Mode

16 hours ago
imago1008890643h
News

Furious Inter Milan Fans Display Romelu Lukaku Banner Outside San Siro

16 hours ago
imago1008890643h
News

Romelu Lukaku Turned Down Manchester City Move Before Chelsea Switch

17 hours ago