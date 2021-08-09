Report: Romelu Lukaku Won't Feature for Chelsea vs Villarreal in UEFA Super Cup

Romelu Lukaku won't be involved in Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup fixture against Villarreal on Wednesday night, according to reports.

The 28-year-old completed the first part of his Chelsea medical on Monday in Milan at the Columbus Clinic and was spotted leaving the facility. He was also seen holding a Blues shirt which leaves his announcement imminent.

Lukaku is set to fly to London to finalise his £97.5 million return to Stamford Bridge on a five-year contract on Monday, with an announcement set to take place as early as Monday evening or Tuesday.

Chelsea play on Wednesday night in Belfast and Thomas Tuchel's side have a deadline of 11pm (UK) on Tuesday night to register Lukaku in the squad if they want him to feature in Northern Ireland.

However, as per the Daily Star, Lukaku won't be involved on Wednesday and will link up with his new teammates once they return from the Super Cup.

This means Lukaku;'s debut will come as early as Crystal Palace on Saturday when Chelsea play out their opening fixture of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

All that is left for Lukaku to do is to sign on the dotted line to become Chelsea's club-record signing, returning to the club seven years on from his 2014 exit.

More UEFA Super Cup Coverage

- The confirmed officials for the European fixture at Windsor Park

- Stat Attack: All the statistics ahead of the European clash in Belfast

- Chelsea's initial 26-man squad for the Super Cup has been revealed

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube