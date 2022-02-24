Report: Romelu Lukaku Won't Make 'Snap Decision' Over Chelsea Future Despite LOSC Lille Exclusion

Romelu Lukaku will not make a snap decision over his future at Chelsea despite being dropped for the round of 16 clash against LOSC Lille in the Champions League, according to reports.

The 28-year-old was not selected as the Blues came out 2-0 victors at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night,

However, according to the Mail Sport, Lukaku will not be making an immediate decision on his future after being dropped to the bench.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Belgian is said to be relaxed about his long-term future at Stamford Bridge despite his poor form since returning to the club.

Lukaku registered an all time Premier League low of seven touches against Crystal Palace before not featuring in midweek, which Thomas Tuchel stated was due to tiredness,

Speaking to the media after the game, via football.london, Tuchel said: "Every game is different. The focus today was on intensity and a high-speed game. It was about hard work against the ball, off the ball and have intensive teamwork. Romelu struggled in the last few games a little bit to deliver that.

"That's what I meant when I felt him a bit tired both mentally and physically.Since the Liverpool game, he started every match and there were some extra times as well. Yes, it is like this."

With a cup final coming up on Sunday, Lukaku will hope he has shown enough in training to warrant a start and can earn his way back into Tuchel's side.

