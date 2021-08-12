Sports Illustrated home
Report: Romelu Lukaku's Financial Package at Chelsea Revealed

Chelsea have made their new signing Romelu Lukaku the highest earner at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has penned a five-year deal in west London after returning to the European champions ahead of their Premier League opening-day clash against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Belgium international is now officially the club's most expensive signing as Chelsea have spent £97.5 million to secure the services of the former Manchester United man, who is delighted to return to his former club in the prime of his career.

As reported by The Athletic, Lukaku's wages will total up to be in the region of £325,000-450,000-per-week, if image rights and bonuses are taken into consideration, considerably higher than the £290,000-per-week salary mark set by the club's previous highest earner, France international N'Golo Kanté.

Following the confirmation of his highly-anticipated move to Chelsea, Lukaku said: "I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club. It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling."

"The way the club (Chelsea) is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28, and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together.

"Since I left Chelsea, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies. I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success."

