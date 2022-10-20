Skip to main content

Report: Romelu Lukaku's Loan Deal Unlikely To Be Terminated

Romelu Lukaku isn't expected to have his loan deal terminated early at Inter Milan, according to reports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Belgian striker made a move back to Inter Milan on a season-long loan in the summer from Chelsea after his second spell at Stamford Bridge ended in acrimonious circumstances.

After returning to Stamford Bridge in what was a 'dream move' and starting last season on fire for Chelsea, Lukaku then gave an interview to Italian TV towards the back end of 2021, expressing his love for Inter and his desire to return, sending Blues fans into outrage.

Romelu Lukaku Antonio Conte

Lukaku enjoyed a 24-goal league season in 202/21 under Antonio Conte as Inter won the league

From there, his form dipped dramatically as his relationship with the club became fractured and upon Todd Boehly's arrival at Chelsea, the 29-year old was shipped off back to Italy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Romelu Lukaku

The interview Lukaku gave turned his Chelsea tenure upside down

In the past few days, Mail Sport reported that Lukaku's physical decline has shocked Inter Milan coaches and there are doubts about whether they will sign him permanently next summer.

However, with rumours that the player's loan deal will be cancelled early, Fabrizio Romano understands that those reports are wide of the mark and he will remain in Italy until at least the end of the season, leaving his future in limbo with fans unsure as to where Lukaku will find himself come the 2023 summer transfer window.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kepa Arrizabalaga
Match Coverage

Chelsea 0-0 Brentford | Player Ratings

By Stephen Smith
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Match Coverage

Chelsea 0-0 Brentford | 5 Things We Learned

By Stephen Smith
Kepa
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Brentford Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Chelsea women v PSG women in UCL
Match Coverage

Chelsea Women Aim For First Ever Victory Away At Paris Saint-Germain

By Melissa Edwards
Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Brentford vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-Ups

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea women celebrating vs Paris Saint-Germain
Match Coverage

UEFA Women's Champions League: Where to Watch PSG v Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
News

Fabrizio Romano Tips Ruben Loftus-Cheek To Make England World Cup Squad

By Luka Foley
Denis Zakaria
News

Report: Denis Zakaria Situation 'Fragile'

By Stephen Smith