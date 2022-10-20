Report: Romelu Lukaku's Loan Deal Unlikely To Be Terminated

The Belgian striker made a move back to Inter Milan on a season-long loan in the summer from Chelsea after his second spell at Stamford Bridge ended in acrimonious circumstances.

After returning to Stamford Bridge in what was a 'dream move' and starting last season on fire for Chelsea, Lukaku then gave an interview to Italian TV towards the back end of 2021, expressing his love for Inter and his desire to return, sending Blues fans into outrage.

Lukaku enjoyed a 24-goal league season in 202/21 under Antonio Conte as Inter won the league (Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA)

From there, his form dipped dramatically as his relationship with the club became fractured and upon Todd Boehly's arrival at Chelsea, the 29-year old was shipped off back to Italy.

The interview Lukaku gave turned his Chelsea tenure upside down IMAGO / News Images

In the past few days, Mail Sport reported that Lukaku's physical decline has shocked Inter Milan coaches and there are doubts about whether they will sign him permanently next summer.

However, with rumours that the player's loan deal will be cancelled early, Fabrizio Romano understands that those reports are wide of the mark and he will remain in Italy until at least the end of the season, leaving his future in limbo with fans unsure as to where Lukaku will find himself come the 2023 summer transfer window.

