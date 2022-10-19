Skip to main content
Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek A World Cup Possibility

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek A World Cup Possibility

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek might have the opportunity to play himself into England's World Cup Squad.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been playing very good football of late, something that has not been lost on Chelsea fans or his new manager Graham Potter. According to recent reports, there is someone else that has taken note of his form: Gareth Southgate.

Matt Law discussed England's World Cup squad on Tuesday, touching on the possibility of Chelsea's midfielder making a late run at inclusion in it. 

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

According to Law, Southgate was at Villa Park over the weekend, where the 26-year-old turned in another impressive display within the Chelsea midfield. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Something that particularly may appeal to the English manager is Loftus-Cheek's ability to fill in admirably at right-wing-back. This is a position that has been hit heavily by injuries, so it may make sense to bring Loftus-Cheek for the insurance he provides there. 

Ruben Loftus-Cheek v Leicester

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures against Manchester United, Arsenal, and Manchester City will provide the midfielder with ample opportunities to stamp his case to a spot on the plane to Qatar.

Southgate is very familiar with Loftus-Cheek, having worked with him in the past. He will likely be in attendance at many of Chelsea's upcoming fixtures and the midfielder will be keen to impress his international manager in his late bid for a spot in the squad. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Denis Zakaria
News

'You Can Tell He Wants To Play' - Graham Potter On Denis Zakaria

By Stephen Smith
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Begin Contract Discussions With Chelsea Target Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
News

BREAKING: N'Golo Kante Expected To Miss Four Months After Hamstring Surgery

By Dylan McBennett
Bukayo Saka
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

By Dylan McBennett
Jonathan David
Transfer News

Report: Jonathan David Could Be Chelsea's Rafael Leao Alternative

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: No Meeting Took Place Between Hakim Ziyech And AC Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Kepa Arrizabalaga and Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Graham Potter Confirms Chelsea Team News Ahead Of Brentford Trip

By Melissa Edwards
Jess Carter vs Manchester City
News

UEFA Euros Winner Jess Carter Extends Chelsea Contract

By Melissa Edwards