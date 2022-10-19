Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek A World Cup Possibility

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been playing very good football of late, something that has not been lost on Chelsea fans or his new manager Graham Potter. According to recent reports, there is someone else that has taken note of his form: Gareth Southgate.

Matt Law discussed England's World Cup squad on Tuesday, touching on the possibility of Chelsea's midfielder making a late run at inclusion in it.

According to Law, Southgate was at Villa Park over the weekend, where the 26-year-old turned in another impressive display within the Chelsea midfield.

Something that particularly may appeal to the English manager is Loftus-Cheek's ability to fill in admirably at right-wing-back. This is a position that has been hit heavily by injuries, so it may make sense to bring Loftus-Cheek for the insurance he provides there.

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures against Manchester United, Arsenal, and Manchester City will provide the midfielder with ample opportunities to stamp his case to a spot on the plane to Qatar.

Southgate is very familiar with Loftus-Cheek, having worked with him in the past. He will likely be in attendance at many of Chelsea's upcoming fixtures and the midfielder will be keen to impress his international manager in his late bid for a spot in the squad.

