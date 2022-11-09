Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Could Miss Out On World Cup Place

The England boss is set to announce his team of 26 for the World Cup tomorrow afternoon at 2pm as fans across the country wait in anticipation to see who he puts on the plane to Qatar.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's potential spot in the 26 remains up in the air with less than 24 hours until the announcement, with Matt Law of the Telegraph reporting this afternoon that Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips could be favoured by Southgate over the Chelsea midfielder, a decision that will no doubt infuriate Blues fans and likely some England fans as well.

Loftus-Cheek was in top form for Chelsea before his side's slight downturn in form IMAGO / Sportimage

Towards the end of Thomas Tuchel's reign and during Chelsea's unbeaten period under Graham Potter, Loftus-Cheek was playing some of the best football of his career since before his Achilles injury in 2019 and it looked like he would be nailed on to be part of England's World Cup squad as a solid, versatile body who can play in midfield and provide cover at right wing-back.

Now, it is thought that Phillips, who has played just 13 minutes of football in all competitions this season will go as a Jude Bellingham/Declan Rice understudy over Loftus-Cheek, a decision that can only be justified by Phillips' previous success under Southgate at Euro 2022.

Phillips was one of England's players of Euro 2022 (Photo by Kovacev / HM CROPIX/SIPA/Sipa USA)

James Maddison, who is one of the most in-form English players in the Premier League right now with Leicester is also a name that could miss out on the 26 as England fans brace themselves to find out what players Southgate chooses for what will likely be his last tournament as England manager.

