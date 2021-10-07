Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek 'Relishes' Deeper Role at Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has 'relished the challenge' of playing in a deeper role at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Fulham in a fairly unsuccessful campaign as the Cottagers were relegated but has returned to Chelsea and impressed so far this season.

As per the Athletic, Loftus-Cheek has relished playing under Thomas Tuchel in a deeper role as one of the 'double sixes'.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The report reveals that a source close to Loftus-Cheek said that he has relished the challenge, especially as it means he has more space to run into. He 'wants to just play in one position on a consistent basis' and not continue being moved around.

Throughout his career, Loftus-Cheek has played in a variety of postions - from the wing, to number ten, to a brief period as a back-up striker under Antonio Conte.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

However, it appears that Tuchel will be utilising the midfiedler as a number six in his system, playing as back-up to N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

The Englishman has leapfrogged deadline day loan signing Saul Niguez in the pecking order, starting against Southampton ahead of the Spaniard and will be hoping to continue to impress when given the opportunities to make it at his boyhood club.

