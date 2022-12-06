Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Still Dealing With Calf Issue

This extended break for the World Cup has allowed many members of Chelsea's squad to rest and manage any lingering fitness issues, though it appears that Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been unable to shake a calf issue he picked up against Newcastle weeks ago.

The Englishman was forced off in the opening five minutes of the Blues fixture at St. James Park and has been undergoing treatment at the training facilities ever since.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Loftus-Cheek was not present at Chelsea's first training session following the World Cup break and a timeline has not been given for when he can be expected to return to action.

He has traveled with the squad to Abu Dhabi so a return might not be far away, but Tuesday's session came a bit too soon for the 26-year-old.

Read More Chelsea Stories: