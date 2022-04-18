Skip to main content
Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Wants to Stay at Chelsea Amid Conor Gallagher Decision

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek wants to remain a Blues player next season, even if Conor Gallagher returns from his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Loftus=Cheek has made 32 appearances already this season as he returned from a loan spell at Fulham.

As per Matt Law, the midfielder wants to remain a Chelsea player next season and is not worried about Gallagher's return to the squad.

imago1011243352h

It appears that Gallagher will return to Chelsea next season, with reports stating that Thomas Tuchel wishes to make him part of his plans for the next campaign.

The Blues boss said: "We need to speak after the season with everybody and we need to see what Conor wants. We need to see what the situation is, what role we have for him and what he can fight for because you need something to fight for.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"You need to have a role and a perspective about where you are, where you can be and what to achieve. We have to be very clear with him, he needs to be clear with us and we will sort it out."

imago1011382730h

However, Loftus-Cheek is focused on prolonging his Chelsea career past this season, despite the club’s plan to bring Gallagher back from his season-long loan at Crystal Palace, Matt Law states.

Their plan to bring Gallagher back could affect Loftus-Cheek but the Englishman is focused on keeping his place in the Chelsea team next season and beyond.

His goal against Crystal Palace and impressive performances against Southampton and Real Madrid at wing-back have caught the eye and Tuchel now has a decision to make.

imago1011384623h
