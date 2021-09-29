Report: Rumours Surrounding Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Departure Are 'Not True'

Rumours that Antonio Rudiger has decided to leave Chelsea, refusing a new contract, have been rubbished according to German journalist Christian Falk.

The German is yet to sign an extension with the Blues despite being a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side.

Journalist cfbayern wrote that the rumours are 'not true'.

SIPA USA

It has recently been reported that Rudiger is Tuchel's 'favourite player' and the manager wants to keep the defender at the club.

However, reports emerged that the 28-year-old wanted to leave the club as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG were all interested in the former Stuttgart man.

These have been denied by Falk, who states that these rumours are 'not true'.

The defender struggled for game time under Frank Lampard but since Tuchel took over, Rudiger has been in immense form and was nominated for UEFA Men's Defender of the Year.. becoming the mainstay in Chelsea's defence.

SIPA USA

The German recently provided an update on his future.

Speaking to Sky, Rudiger confirmed the significance of the decision in front of him.

"For me, this will now be the most important decision of my professional career.

"I have never spoken to any other club than Chelsea," he emphasises."

Chelsea will be hoping to get the defender's future sorted one way or the other as he has become a key part of Tuchel's UEFA Champions League winning side.

More Chelsea Coverage:



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube