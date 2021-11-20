Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Report: Saúl Ñíguez Intends On Staying At Chelsea Until End Of Loan Deal

Author:

Spanish midfielder, Saúl Ñíguez, has insisted he will stay at Chelsea for the remainder of his season-long loan in west London, according to reports.

The 26-year-old joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day on 31 August 2021.

Since joining, he has disappointed in a Blues shirt, having appeared in only two Premier League fixtures.

imago1007590813h

As per MARCA, via Sport Witness, Saúl has realised that his decision to move to Chelsea was 'perhaps wrong'.

Despite this, however, he insists he is determined to see out his one-season long loan spell at Stamford Bridge, in the knowledge that playing in the English league will add so much to his game.

He has made five appearances for the Blues so far since his move but will be hoping to force his way into the team on a more regular basis as he looks to earn a spot back in the Spain national squad.

imago1007659896h (2)

Despite his lack of game time, manager Thomas Tuchel insisted, after his performance against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, that Saúl is moving in the right direction.

"Was a good match, a huge step in the right direction for him. I am happy," insisted Tuchel.

"We thought maybe he would be struggling with the intensity at the 70th minute but he got better and better, had chances and shots. We thought let’s keep him and give him the minutes. It was a good step for him."

