    • November 9, 2021
    Report: Saúl 'Not Angry' With Lack Of Chelsea Game Time

    Chelsea loanee midfielder Saúl Ñíguez insists he is not angry with his lack of game time in west London, according to reports.

    The Spain international joined the Blues on loan on transfer deadline day, but has since made only two league appearances, playing a total of 56 minutes.

    Following a lot of speculation that Saúl and Chelsea may call it quits before the loan deal was supposed to expire, a source close to the Spaniard has made it clear that he is happy in London and intends to stay.

    As per the Sun, the Spanish source argued that Saúl should be allowed more game time in the Premier League to adapt to its demands.

    “This is not quite what Saul was expecting," the source told the media. "He is not stupid and doesn’t think he should play in every game, he knows it might take time to get used to English football.

    “But when he hardly plays in the Premier League, how can he adapt? He has come from a big club and has played in big games before. He wants to show he can handle it.

    The source continued, insisting that he is happy in London and will not be moving back to Spain any time soon.

    “He is not angry, he is happy in London, as is his girlfriend. They are determined to see out the move.

    “But he would like the chance to play a bit more. Being on the bench so much has come as quite a surprise.”

