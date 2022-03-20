Skip to main content
Report: Sacramento Kings Owner Backs Sir Martin Broughton's Bid for Chelsea Takeover

Vivek Ranadive, owner of the Sacramento Kings, is among the investors backing Sir Martin Broughton's offer to take over as owner of Chelsea, according to reports.

Ever since sanctions were imposed on Blues owner Roman Abramovich, the west London club has been up for sale in the hope of finding a new owner to take over the club.

Sir Martin Broughton, the former British Airways chairman, is one of the potential future owners, after his bid was finalised ahead of the Friday 18 March deadline.

imago0078499501h (1)

As per Sky News, Sir Martin Broughton's bid to take over Chelsea is being backed by Sacramento Kings owner, Vivek Ranadive.

The Indian-born businessman made his fortune from the technology industry and his name now sits alongside the other revealed backer of Broughton's bid, American businessman Josh Harris.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Broughton, the former chairman of Liverpool F.C., is a proud football fan, and his bid to take over the European champions was confirmed shortly after 10pm (GMT) on Friday night.

The British businessman's bid was launched alongside Lord Sebastian Coe, a Chelsea fan himself, and they believe they may be in contention to be considered.

imago1010656730h

However, recent news that Roman Abramovich could reject bids from UK and US-based investors has threatened to scupper Broughton's bid among others.

This news comes via the Daily Mail, who claim that Abramovich may veto any bids made from the UK or the US. The reason for this is that he feels he doesn't want to give away his club to businessmen from countries that have decided to sanction Russian oligarchs like himself.

