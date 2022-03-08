Skip to main content
Report: Sacramento Kings Owner Vivek Ranadive 'Readying Bid' for Chelsea

Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is readying a bid to purchase Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

The European champions have been put up for sale by owner Abramovich who has come under heavy fire for reportedly having 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin.

As per Sportico, Ranadive is preparing to make a bid for the London side as he looks to expand his sporting portfolio.

The report states: "Ranadive is putting the final touches on a bid for the London squad, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly."

If successful, Ranadive would be the first person of Indian descent to own a top-flight English club. 

He purchased NBA side Sacramento Kings in 2013 for $534 million and has since seen the team quadruple in value.

The report continues to state that the owner is well respected in the NBA as he holds an active role on several committees that helps to influence the long-term direction of the league. 

He also has been successful in drawing investors to buy minority stakes in the Kings, allowing other minority partners to exit at a healthy profit

Hansorj Wyss and Todd Boehly were increasingly confident of buying the club from the Russian, however have had a bid rejected and look unlikely to meet the asking price, alerting other potential suitors to the availability of the club.

It remains to be seen as to who will take over from Abramovich at Chelsea but Ranadive is the newest name to be linked.

