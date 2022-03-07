Skip to main content
Report: Saudi Consortium Enter Race to Purchase Chelsea From Roman Abramovich

A Saudi private consortium led by Saudi Media have registered their interest to purchase Chelsea, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

As per Goal, a Saudi private consortium led by Saudi Media registered their interest yesterday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich through Raine Group.

imago1010209509h

There are at least 10 serious buyers, with many others holding an interest, according to other reports.

Saudi Media are a fund involved heavily in funding media, advertising and sports brands across the world, according to Goal, and are now interested in acquiring Chelsea.

Read More

With offices in Dubai, UAE and Saudi Arabia, the company could be seen as an ideal next step for the Blues.

imago1010295048h

Raine Group, the bank in charge of selling Chelsea, and their CEO Joe Ravitch have stated that a sale will not be rushed.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," their CEO admitted.

The Chelsea owner, Abramovich, will seek guarantees from prospective new owners over their plans for the club's future and ensure that he sells to the right people.

It remains to be seen as to who will take over from Abramovich as Chelsea owner but the Russian is keen to ensure that the Blues keep on winning at the top level even if he sells.

