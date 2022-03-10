Report: Saudi Media Consortium 'Still in the Mix' to Buy Chelsea Despite Roman Abramovich Sanctions

The Saudi private consortium led by Saudi Media are 'still in the mix' to buy Chelsea despire Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK government.

The Russian listed the Club for sale on March 2 and there has been much interest ever since.

However, the UK government named Abramovich on their list of sanctions, barring a sale of Chelsea.

The club have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the sale effectively bars the sale of the club following Abramovich’s sanctioning.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Saudi Media are still in the mix to purchase the club despite the uncertainties.

Saudi Media have previously been linked with a move for the club after registering their interest to Raine Group, the bank who were in charge of selling Chelsea for Abramovich.

The company are a fund involved heavily in funding media, advertising and sports brands across the world, according to Goal, and are now interested in acquiring Chelsea, with offices in Dubai, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea's special license takes effect from March 10 2022 and expires on May 31 2022. HM Treasury may vary, revoke or suspend this license at any time and the details have been revealed.

It was earlier reported that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

However, this would mean that the Russian does not profit from a sale as the government would have to take control of the process.

It is unclear as to whether this will be considered but Chelsea are in discussions with the UK government over the next steps.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but with '20 credible parties' interested in the Club, it is unclear as to who will still hold interest after the sanctioning.



