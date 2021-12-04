Report: Saul Niguez 'Determined' to Revive His Chelsea Loan Spell

Atletico Madrid loanee Saul Niguez is 'determined' to revive his Chelsea career after a tricky spell so far, according to reports.

The Spaniard joined the Blues on a season-long loan deal on Deadline Day from the reigning La Liga champions.

However, it appears as though he has struggled to adapt to the pace and power of the Premier League since signing.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to the Daily Mail Saul is keen to have more chances to impress boss Thomas Tuchel, particularly when Chelsea have been struggling with midfield injuries in recent weeks.

He made only his second Premier League start in the 2-1 win against Watford on Wednesday but was substituted off at half time, a similar occurrence to his debut against Aston Villa.

The midfielder has also featured in the Carabao Cup games at Stamford Bridge, making seven appearances in total so far.

His deal from Madrid includes an option for Chelsea to purchase him for £30 million, but the report suggests that they are expected to bring him back to Spain next summer.

IMAGO / Action Plus

With Chelsea experiencing injuries and competing in five different competitions this season Saul may still be given the chance to contribute to the team, particularly in the upcoming December fixtures.

He was partnered with Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the Blues midfield on Wednesday night, with the likes of N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic remaining sidelined and Jorginho proving to be unfit to feature.

Tuchel claimed that Saul's substitution was partly down to the fact that the Spaniard picked up a yellow card in the first half.

More Chelsea coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube