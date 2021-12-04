Report: Saul Niguez Expected to Return to Atletico Madrid After Chelsea Loan

Saul Niguez is expected to return to Atletico Madrid when his Chelsea loan ends next summer, according to reports.

The Blues midfielder has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League since joining on a loan deal on Deadline Day in the summer transfer window.

He has only featured seven times this season and there are increasing thoughts he will return to the La Liga side at the end of the campaign.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to the Daily Mail, sources from Madrid 'expect' Saul to return to his parent club next summer.

His deal at Chelsea includes the option to acquire him on a permanent deal for £30 million, but they are not expected to uptake the offer.

The Spanish international has made two starts in the Premier League since joining in September, but has been substituted at half time on both occasions.

He has started both of Chelsea's games in the Carabao Cup however and with the Blues suffering injuries to key midfield options, he may still be relied upon over the next few weeks.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic have been sidelined due to injury for some time now. Saul started alongside Loftus-Cheek against Watford, but was replaced by Jorginho for the second half.

With Chelsea playing nine matches in three different competitions across the festive period, the Spaniard may experience more gametime in a busy December schedule.

The Blues will be competing in the Premier League, as well as the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and their final Champions League group game.

