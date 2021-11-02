Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Saul Niguez Has 'Good Chance' to Start for Chelsea vs Malmo After Impressing Thomas Tuchel

    Author:

    Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez has a 'good chance' to start tonight for the Blues as they travel to Malmo in the Champions League.

    The Blues face the Swede's, who are bottom of Group H, as they look to progress into the next round.

    As per Nizaar Kinsella, Saul could be handed a start in midfield for the match on Tuesday evening.

    With both N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic ruled out of the match through injury, two of Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek or Saul are likely to start as the Blues are down to the bare bones in midfield.

    Saul impressed in his last outing against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, striking the post twice as Chelsea went on to win on penalties.

    And now he could be handed a start as the Blues look to secure their place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, the season after lifting the trophy.

    Kinsella continues to report that Saul has impressed Tuchel in training and could be rewarded with a start.

    Read More

    sipa_35776624 (2)

    After the Southampton match, Tuchel admitted that he was impressed with the Spaniard.

    When asked about Saul's performance, the German said: "Was a good match, a huge step in the right direction for him. I am happy.

    "We thought maybe he would be struggling with the intensity at the 70th minute but he got better and better, had chances and shots. We thought let’s keep him and give him the minutes. It was a good step for him."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35775672
    News

    Report: Saul Niguez Has 'Good Chance' to Start for Chelsea vs Malmo After Impressing Thomas Tuchel

    42 seconds ago
    Tuchel cover 1
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals PSG Plans Which He Achieved at Chelsea

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35605558 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Sets Trevoh Chalobah Challenge Ahead of Chelsea's Clash With Malmo

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35665801 (2)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Callum Hudson-Odoi Admision Regarding Wing-Back Role

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35694736
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Describes 'Brave' Decision to Take Over at Chelsea Last Season

    2 hours ago
    sipa_33572007
    News

    Ben Chilwell Praises 'World Class' Chelsea Squad Depth Ahead of Malmo Clash

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35665801 (2)
    News

    Revealed: Why Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel Blocked Callum Hudson-Odoi Departure

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35666034
    Match Coverage

    Stat Attack: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

    4 hours ago