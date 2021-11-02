Report: Saul Niguez Has 'Good Chance' to Start for Chelsea vs Malmo After Impressing Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez has a 'good chance' to start tonight for the Blues as they travel to Malmo in the Champions League.

The Blues face the Swede's, who are bottom of Group H, as they look to progress into the next round.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Saul could be handed a start in midfield for the match on Tuesday evening.

With both N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic ruled out of the match through injury, two of Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek or Saul are likely to start as the Blues are down to the bare bones in midfield.

Saul impressed in his last outing against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, striking the post twice as Chelsea went on to win on penalties.

And now he could be handed a start as the Blues look to secure their place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, the season after lifting the trophy.

Kinsella continues to report that Saul has impressed Tuchel in training and could be rewarded with a start.

After the Southampton match, Tuchel admitted that he was impressed with the Spaniard.

When asked about Saul's performance, the German said: "Was a good match, a huge step in the right direction for him. I am happy.

"We thought maybe he would be struggling with the intensity at the 70th minute but he got better and better, had chances and shots. We thought let’s keep him and give him the minutes. It was a good step for him."

