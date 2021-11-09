Report: Saul Niguez Targets International Break to Revive Chelsea Career

Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez has targetted the November international break as the time for him to revive his career at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard has struggled for game time since his loan move from Atletico Madrid on deadline day in the summer.

As per the Telegraph, Saul has set his mind to using the November international break to improve his Chelsea spell.

Despite a poor start to his Chelsea career, where he struggled against Aston Villa before being taken off at half-time, Saul impressed in recent performance.

This includes an impressive performance against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, after which Tuchel heaped praise upon the Spaniard.

When asked about Saul's performance, the German said: "Was a good match, a huge step in the right direction for him. I am happy.

"We thought maybe he would be struggling with the intensity at the 70th minute but he got better and better, had chances and shots. We thought let’s keep him and give him the minutes. It was a good step for him."

The midfielder will be hoping for more of the same as the Telegraph state that he will be using his time during the international break to 'revive' his Chelsea career after not making the Spain squad.

