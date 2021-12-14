Report: Seven Everton Players Remain Doubts for Midweek Clash With Chelsea

Everton's team news has been revealed ahead of their midweek fixture with Chelsea with the Merseyside club missing possibly up to seven players.

The seven players have all been nursing recent injuries and are doubts for the upcoming Premier League fixture.

Everton are currently 14th in the league, having lost four of their last five fixtures and are in desperate need of a good result.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

As reported by Nizaar Kinsella, seven Everton players are doubts for their upcoming midweek clash with Chelsea on Thursday evening.

The seven players include: Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andros Townsend, Seamus Coleman, Tom Davies, Allan and Yerri Mina.

This report comes as Richarlison, one of Everton's strongest players, has suffered a tear to his calf muscle and is likely to be out of action for several weeks.

Andros Townsend has a small fracture in his foot and is in need of a specialist's assessment.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Defender Seamus Coleman has suffered bone bruising and soft tissue damage, meaning he too is unlikely to feature.

The Blues will host Everton on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge in an attempt to close the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

Chelsea have also been suffering with a number of injuries in recent weeks with the likes of Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic all out due to injury.

Chalobah and Kante will reportedly be back in training this week, which is a boost for the west London club but they remain doubts for Thursday's fixture.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube