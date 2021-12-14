Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Seven Everton Players Remain Doubts for Midweek Clash With Chelsea

Author:

Everton's team news has been revealed ahead of their midweek fixture with Chelsea with the Merseyside club missing possibly up to seven players.

The seven players have all been nursing recent injuries and are doubts for the upcoming Premier League fixture.

Everton are currently 14th in the league, having lost four of their last five fixtures and are in desperate need of a good result.

imago1008640791h

As reported by Nizaar Kinsella, seven Everton players are doubts for their upcoming midweek clash with Chelsea on Thursday evening.

The seven players include: Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andros Townsend, Seamus Coleman, Tom Davies, Allan and Yerri Mina.

This report comes as Richarlison, one of Everton's strongest players, has suffered a tear to his calf muscle and is likely to be out of action for several weeks.

Read More

Andros Townsend has a small fracture in his foot and is in need of a specialist's assessment.

imago1008670544h

Defender Seamus Coleman has suffered bone bruising and soft tissue damage, meaning he too is unlikely to feature.

The Blues will host Everton on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge in an attempt to close the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

Chelsea have also been suffering with a number of injuries in recent weeks with the likes of Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic all out due to injury.

Chalobah and Kante will reportedly be back in training this week, which is a boost for the west London club but they remain doubts for Thursday's fixture.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008640791h
News

Report: Seven Everton Players Remain Doubts for Midweek Clash With Chelsea

48 seconds ago
imago1007042247h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Cash in' on Sassuolo's Jeremie Boga Buyback & Sell-on Clauses for €6M

30 minutes ago
imago1007504070h
News

Revealed: Four Chelsea Players Make FIFA FIFPRO XI 23-Man Shortlist

1 hour ago
imago1008344952h
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Become Latest Club to Join Transfer Race for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

1 hour ago
imago1008434204h
News

'Two Great Guys' - Thiago Silva Opens Up on Working Under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea And Tite With Brazil

2 hours ago
imago1008213197h (1)
News

Report: Ben Chilwell Could Still Need Knee Surgery Despite Returning to 'Light Running' for Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1008431997h
News

Chelsea's Thiago Silva Reveals How He Managed to Reach His Elite Level

3 hours ago
imago1008453092h
Transfer News

Report: Contract Agreement Between Rudiger And Chelsea Still 'Far From Being Reached'

3 hours ago